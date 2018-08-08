August 8, 2018

A WIN IS A WIN, BUT YEAH: Ohio Squeaker Shows GOP Has A Lot To Learn About Winning. “Balderson won by huge margins in the district’s other five counties. The problem, however, is that he still ran behind Trump’s share of the vote in all but his home county of Muskingum. Even worse, turnout in each of these counties—which swung to Trump by up to 29 percent in 2016—was much lower compared to 2016 than it was in Delaware and Franklin. Again, some of that is because of Democratic enthusiasm, but some of it is also due to lack of enthusiasm from Obama/Trump backers.”

People who voted for Trump didn’t do so because he was a Republican. Often they did so in spite of it.