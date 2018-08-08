August 8, 2018

CHANGE: John James wins Michigan primary to face Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Farmington Hills businessman and military veteran John James on Tuesday won the Republican U.S. Senate primary, as President Trump loomed large in the contest to face U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the fall.

With 86 percent of precincts reporting, James was ahead with 55 percent of the vote to Grosse Pointe financier Sandy Pensler’s 45 percent. Pensler called James to concede after 10 p.m.

James, 37, faces an uphill battle against Stabenow, the popular 66-year-old incumbent who is seeking a fourth six-year term. She holds a major cash advantage with $6.27 million in the bank as of July 18 after spending $3.2 million to reserve television air time for the last four weeks before Election Day.

James becomes the first black Republican to advance to a high-profile general election contest since William Lucas ran for governor in 1986. If James were to beat Stabenow, he’d be the second black Republican to serve in the Senate, joining Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.