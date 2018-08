AND I STILL THINK ALEX JONES SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN “DEPLATFORMED”: Alex Jones and his crowd of incels at the 2008 Denver Democratic Convention, vs Michelle Malkin. I’m the large crew-cutted obstacle in the black shirt.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Yeah, whenever I think of Alex Jones, this is what I think of. He’s a total dick. But what they did to him was still wrong. And they’re already warming up to do it to others.