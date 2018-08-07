August 7, 2018

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE ANTI-IMMIGRANT RIOTS. THEY DIDN’T TELL ME THEY’D BE STAGED BY BLACK PEOPLE IN BROOKLYN:

Protesters in Brooklyn — some chanting “where is ICE?” — besieged a second nail salon Monday that they believe is connected to the shop where customers brawled on video with employees last week — forcing cops to escort the workers out for their own safety.

About 150 predominantly African-American demonstrators marched from New Red Apple Nails at 1426 Nostrand Ave. — scene of the melee caught on tape Friday — to the Beautiful Red Apple Nails at 1224 Nostrand Ave. and trapped four employees inside. . . .

Demonstrators angrily chanted, “shut them down,” “f–k the police” and “no nails, no toes, these racist shops have got to go.” At least one protester screamed, “where is ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)?” implying that the salon’s Asian employees might be undocumented immigrants.

Cops formed a line to hurry the employees, three women and one man, into a police van.

Shortly after the workers were driven away, several protesters and cops shoved each other but there were no immediate arrests.

Hours earlier, officers had to do the same thing back at 1426 Nostrand Ave. and helped employees get through protesters to safety.