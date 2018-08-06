August 6, 2018

UH-HUH: Cory Booker ‘didn’t realize’ sign he held for photo was pro-Palestine.

Booker held a sign that read “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” as he was photographed with three other people at the Netroots Nation progressive political convention in New Orleans.

A spokesman for Booker told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that Booker was caught in a rush of people asking for photos when he was handed the sign to hold.

“He didn’t have time to read the sign, and from his cursory glance he thought it was talking about Mexico and didn’t realize it had anything to do with Israel,” Jeff Giertz said in a statement.