August 5, 2018

AND AGAIN: “Last night, Twitter suspended Candace Owens, who has 663,000 Twitter followers, for 12 hours on account of an unspecified violation of the platform’s terms and conditions. Maybe it was because Candace tweeted this criticism of Sarah Jeong:”

Owens posted a series of tweets simply reversing the colors in Jeong’s multiyear jeremiad against whites. “There was no way Twitter could sustain the suspension, in view of the hateful trash that is constantly tweeted by leftists like Jeong. But some low-level employee evidently vented his or her hostility toward conservatism by arbitrarily suspending Owens.”

That does seem to be the ongoing pattern — unexpectedly.