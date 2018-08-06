August 6, 2018

NEVER TRUST A “MALE FEMINIST,” ESPECIALLY ONE WHO GOES OUT OF HIS WAY TO DENIGRATE MEN: “Today, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that feminist activist, gender expert, and renowned sociologist Michael Kimmel was accused of sexual harassment. Kimmel, who is one of the most famous sociologists, has been an advocate for women and challenged men to confront a culture of gender-based violence.”

Related: “Of course, whether Kimmel did it or not is now beside the point. He’s been accused. In the world Michael Kimmel worked feverishly to create, that is no different than a guilty verdict in a court of law. This is the moment that destroys him. Notwithstanding that, the proper thing to do here is to point out that the charges are not proven (and they aren’t), that Kimmel is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence (which he is) and that despite his longstanding professional efforts to minimize the problem of false allegations, they are a very real thing (and they are). It is proper, also, to question the very foundation of the accusation’s weight; whether asking another adult to sleep with you, if it even happened, is harassment.”

Plus: “Enjoy the schadenfreude. We know of no one else who deserves the unfair disgrace, the stigma of accusation and its ruinous effects on their lives than this lowlife academic fraud.” Ouch.