LAURENCE HARVEY, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Dianne Feinstein had a Chinese spy connection she didn’t know about — her driver.

As Sean Davis of the Federalist tweets, “Imagine the Democrat reaction if it turned out Trump’s personal driver and consigliere for 20 years was a Russian spy. Now ask yourself why they’re not reacting the same way to news that the former head of the Senate Intelligence Committee was infiltrated.”

(Classical reference in headline.)