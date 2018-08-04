August 4, 2018

THAT WAS FAST:

● Old and Busted: Journalistic Institutions Shouldn’t Cave to Outrage Mobs*.

● The New Hotness? Newseum caves to outraged mob of news reporters, removes “Fake News” T-shirts from gift shop.

As “Comfortably Smug” tweets, “Tricking them into cutting off the journo museum’s only source of revenue to own the libs.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller wonders if CNN has “doxxed the creator of that T-Shirt yet?”

* Offer still valid whenever conservative journalists are hired, of course.