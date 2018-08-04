August 4, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Efforts to blacklist conservatives at UVA persist.

For the second time in seven days, the University of Virginia has pushed back against critics of the hiring of President Trump’s former legislative chief and an effort to blacklist conservatives from the school founded by former President Thomas Jefferson.

In a statement from the school’s Miller Center, a nonpartisan affiliate that specializes in presidential scholarship, Alice Handy said the university is sticking to its decision to appoint Marc Short as a senior Miller Center fellow despite the protest resignations of two educators.

“While the current administration certainly has created a fair amount of controversy, and despite the intense response to this appointment from both sides, we support the decision to bring Marc Short on as a senior fellow at the Center and feel he will bring valuable insights to our work,” she wrote.