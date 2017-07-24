August 2, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: NBC’s Thompson Promises ‘Environmental Civil War’ Over Trump’s Rollback of Regulations.

—NewsBusters, today.

● Chaser: NASCAR, NBC announce 10-year deal.

—ESPN, July 23, 2013.

● Hangover: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Sign Multiyear Contract to Be Analyst for NBC in 2018.

—Bleacher Report, July 24, 2017.

As Glenn likes to say, I’ll believe global warming is a crisis when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like it’s a crisis themselves.