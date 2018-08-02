August 2, 2018

MICHAEL WALSH ON THE CHILDREN’S HOUR: AMERICAN JOURNALISM TODAY.

Now the White House beat has become an entry-level reporting job, in the course of which the callowest of youths, or the most airheaded among the former beauty queens, can sass the objects of their coverage, mock them, call them liars, and generally act out in public. (Yes, Jim Acosta, we’re talking about you.) Here’s a very small but telling and typical example of everything that’s wrong with journalism today, by Catherine Lucey and Zeke Miller of the Associated Press (emphasis mine):