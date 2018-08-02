August 2, 2018

TOO BAD KEVIN WILLIAMSON DIDN’T GET SUCH KID GLOVE TREATMENT: New York Times hires a Editorial Board member with a pretty nasty Twitter history. (Image below). It’s always amazing how our intellectual and moral betters don’t understand how Twitter works. And so far, from media critics and observers? * crickets*

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The response from the NYT is basically “sure she said a lot of racist things, but it’s all the fault of white people.”

The “period of time” is about two years, apparently, and many of her tweets aren’t in response to anything.