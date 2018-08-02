August 2, 2018

BLUE WAVE? If Trump is disciplined enough to make the economy his headline, there’s not much Democrats can do to counteract his message. “Democrats were left to grumble about the rich benefiting most, and the mainstream press pointed to farmers hurrying silos of soybeans to China ahead of looming tariffs. But others recognized the seriousness of 4.1 percent growth. The Twitter feeds of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and potential presidential candidates like Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were silent on the numbers — apparently operating under the theory that if you don’t have something mean to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Democrats have gone from “It’s the economy, stupid” to “It’s the stupid economy.”