August 2, 2018

SCAPEGOATS, SCAPEGOATS EVERYWHERE BUT THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO SINK: Socialist Venezuela Falling Apart As President Maduro Shockingly Blames Party.

In a surprising twist on Monday, Maduro went against the Socialists United (PSUV) playbook of blaming Washington (especially the CIA) for Venezuela’s troubles.

“The production models we’ve tried so far have failed, and the responsibility is ours—mine and yours,” Maduro told the PSUV party congress.

“Enough with the whining,” Agence France Press reported him saying. “We need to produce with or without [outside] aggression, with or without blockades, we need to make Venezuela an economic power,” he said.