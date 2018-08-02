August 2, 2018

POLLS: Mr. Steady: Trump ‘unique’ with ‘remarkably stable’ support, higher than Obama or Bush had.

More Republicans approve of President Trump than Democrats did of former President Obama at this time according to a new report that expresses surprise at the steady and sustained support for the Republican.

Calling Trump’s solid backing from his base “unique” in recent presidential history, Pew Research Center added, “Over the course of an eventful first 18 months in office, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have remained remarkably stable.”