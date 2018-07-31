July 31, 2018

THE TORPEDOES THE DEMOCRATS PUT IN THE WATER FOR TRUMP KEEP CIRCLING BACK ON THEM: “The revelation that Mel Watt, a powerful financial regulator, has been accused of sexual harassment by an employee left Capitol Hill Democrats scrambling for a response, a stark contrast to their reaction to other cases of alleged misdeeds… Even those Democrats who have been vocal supporters of the #MeToo movement and pounced on misbehavior by Trump administration officials ignored requests for comment on the claims against Watt, the last remaining Obama-appointed regulator in this administration.”

The background is here, and it’s well worth reading the whole thing: “A Federal Housing Finance Agency staffer accused the FHFA director of repeatedly making inappropriate sexual advances when she tried to discuss career and salary concerns. The conversations included a 2016 meeting during which Watt steered the discussion to his feelings for the woman, according to documents and partial transcripts of tapes obtained by POLITICO. In a separate encounter, Watt asked about a tattoo on her ankle, saying, ‘If I kissed that one would it lead to more?’”

If the allegations are true, why is lefty politics such a cesspit of misogyny and harassment?