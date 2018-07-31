July 31, 2018

So the Sanders “Plan” is going to save money. And all we need to do to get to that happy state of affairs is:

• Force every doctor and hospital in America to accept Medicare reimbursement rates for all patients — these are 40 percent lower than the rates paid by private insurance — while assuming that this would have absolutely no effect on their capacity or willingness to provide services

• Raise taxes by 10 percent of GDP — overnight

• Explain to the 150 million people with private insurance that the rules have been changed so dramatically that (a) they can no longer keep their plans, and (b) henceforth, tens of millions among them will be paying more in taxes than they were previously paying in both premiums and out-of-pocket costs