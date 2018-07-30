July 30, 2018

THIS SEEMS UNWISE: Top Tennessee Dem Party official snubs ‘reaching out’ to Trump voters, calls them ‘idiots.’

A top Tennessee Democratic Party’s communications official made disparaging comments about President Donald Trump and lashed out against a suggestion to reach out to his voters, describing them as “idiots.”

Mark Brown, a top communications official for the Tennessee Democratic Party currently working as the leading spokesperson to help Democrat Phil Bredesen win the Senate race against Republican Marsha Blackburn, has made a number over-the-top comments on social media, including calling the president “f—stik” and “Putin’s b—-,” the Washington Free Beacon revealed.

“Exactly, f— ‘reaching out’ to Trump voters. The idiots aren’t listening,” Brown wrote in one of the tweets from 2017. In other tweets he also called Trump a “f—ing moron” and “insane f—.”

The revelations Brown’s troubling remarks on social media came as Bredesen complained about Vice President Mike Pence’s “name-calling” after he endorsed his Republican opponent and called him a liberal.