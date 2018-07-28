July 28, 2018

THE LEFT IS NOT ENJOYING LIVING UNDER THE RULES THEY CREATED: James Gunn, Rian Johnson, and the Perils of a Weaponized Twitter — the lesson is: never tweet.

Less than a week after encouraging my friend to purge his tweets, he took my advice. Less than a week after that, James Gunn, director of both of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy films—which have, to date, earned Disney over $700 million—was fired over his own 10-year-old tweets, thanks to a campaign led online by Twitter pundit and far-right activist Mike Cernovich and sites like the Daily Caller. We know the story by now. Disney—which chose not to formally boot John Lasseter, who was accused of sexual misconduct but will nonetheless stay with the Disney/Pixar through the end of 2018—said that Gunn’s tweets were “indefensible and inconsistent with [the] studio’s values.” Gunn and Lasseter’s punishments are eerily similar, in that both result in terminated relationships to the studio—despite one man being formally accused and another being subject to Trial by Screenshot. What, exactly, are those studio values?

Hopefully they’re not reflected in the crude pedophilic-themed “jokes” that Gunn tweeted during his salad days.

(Classical reference in headline.)