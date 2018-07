CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Judge allows release of printed 3D gun blueprints. “District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin denied the emergency motion by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords, a group founded by former Rep Gabby Giffords. The judge said they failed to prove that they were actually a legitimate party to the case.”

Josh Blackman and Matt Goldstein argued and it was Josh Blackman’s first argument anywhere.. Good job!

More here.