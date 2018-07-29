July 29, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, KAFKA EDITION: UCLA fired a conservative professor last year. It’s still refusing to tell him why.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of professor Keith Fink’s filing of a grievance over his ousting from UCLA—an ousting UCLA remains silent about despite multiple requests for an explanation.

Signs of friction emerged between the communication studies lecturer and his department chair a year and half ago, when the chair effectively blocked students from enrolling in Fink’s “Free Speech on Campus” class.

Since then, UCLA has been uncooperative with the conservative professor’s attempts to receive the documents relating to his termination.

“In all instances, UCLA is stonewalling at every juncture,” Andrew Litt, Fink’s former teaching assistant of two years, wrote in an email to The College Fix, speaking on the professor’s behalf. “They don’t want us to uncover the discussions held amongst administrators about Fink’s speech, political beliefs, and advocacy for students.”