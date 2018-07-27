July 27, 2018

HMM: GOP pollster predicts record turnout for both parties in the midterms.

GOP pollster Jim McLaughlin predicted on Thursday that there would be record turnout among Republicans and Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I think on both sides you’re going to see a record turnout among both Republicans and Democrats this time,” McLaughlin told Hill.TV’s Joe Concha on “What America’s Thinking.”

The pollster’s comments come nearly 100 days before the November midterm elections.

Democrats, who have seen high turnout in a slew of their party’s recent primary elections, are hoping to utilize grassroots enthusiasm heading into the fall elections.

Republicans, meanwhile, are seeking to defend their majorities in the House and Senate and defy historical trends that show the party that controls the White House typically seeing midterm losses.

Polling from Gallup going back to 1946 shows that a president whose approval rating is below 50 percent in midterm elections loses an average of more than 36 House seats, which is more than enough for Democrats to win control of the lower chamber this fall.

A recent poll from American Barometer, a new joint project by Hill.TV and HarrisX, showed President Trump’s approval rating at 48 percent.