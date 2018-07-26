July 26, 2018

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH CNN. White House comms aide Bill Shine on banned CNN reporter: Ask her if we ever used the word “ban.”

Various reporters are noting on Twitter that righties were A-OK with journalists shouting uncomfortable questions at the president when Neil Munro did it for the Daily Caller at Obama’s expense in 2012. “That’s what reporters do, try to get their questions answered,” said the Caller’s then-boss, Tucker Carlson, at the time. “And that’s what politicians do, try not to answer questions. They come out and make a statement and run back into their fortress. Why should we play along?” (Fun fact: [Kaitlan] Collins’s last media job before joining CNN was at … the Daily Caller.)

Now it all makes sense! As MSNBC’s Katy Tur said on Monday, they’re not real journalists. The White House should say that they were simply following her cue.