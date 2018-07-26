July 26, 2018

WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE, BRITAIN? Authorities force Uyghur butchers to use chained-knives. “Having already instituted an Orwellian policy of marking new knives with QR tracking codes in an effort to thwart knife attacks by Uyghur separatists, Chinese authorities are taking a low-tech approach as well. They are chaining knives to workstations in the butcher-shops in at least one market in the Xinjiang Province.”

Weird that this is happening in both Britain and China. What could the common factor be?