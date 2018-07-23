«
»

July 23, 2018

DUBIOUS REASSURANCE FROM THE TREACH: The Roaming Outrage Mob Took Down Roseanne Barr and James Gunn, But You’re Probably Safe.

Related (From Ed): Jim buries the lede in his new column: “That’s why I’m actually a bit relieved that my own Twitter account, @jtLOL, was just suspended.”

UPDATE: The Treach is back. Stone-cold sober, as a matter of fact. Well, possibly. He can Treach, he can Treach, ’cause he’s better than you, it’s the way that he tweets, the tweets that he do.

