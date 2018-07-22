July 22, 2018

IN REAL LIFE THE OUTRAGE MACHINE HAS BROKEN DOWN: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Inches Higher, Buoyed by Republican Support. “Underpinning Mr. Trump’s job approval was support from 88% of Republican voters. Of the four previous White House occupants, only George W. Bush, in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, had a higher approval rating within his own party at the same point in his presidency. The survey found Democrats leading by 6 percentage points on the question of which party should control the next Congress, down from a 10-point advantage in June and 7 points in April.”

The media’s unrelenting anti-Trump negativity is a major factor here. On the one hand, without it Trump would probably be higher. On the other hand, maybe not, because if the press was fair, more people might listen to its criticism.