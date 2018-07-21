July 21, 2018
SAVED YOU A CLICK: THE PARTY OF DIVERSITY AND TOLERANCE WANTS TO SEE THEM ALL DIE IN A FIRE. The dating swamp: How finding love in DC may be impossible for young Trump and GOP staffers.
Trying to find love in D.C. can be tricky. If you’re a young Trump administration staffer, it might be near impossible.
GOP employees and other right-wingers have been complaining that dating in one of the most Democratic cities in America is a political minefield.
They’ve been called out, flipped off and told they are personally responsible for the death of democracy.
Why would that be an issue when all the best people assure me that America is on the verge of socialism going national?