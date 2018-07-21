July 21, 2018

SAVED YOU A CLICK: THE PARTY OF DIVERSITY AND TOLERANCE WANTS TO SEE THEM ALL DIE IN A FIRE. The dating swamp: How finding love in DC may be impossible for young Trump and GOP staffers.

Trying to find love in D.C. can be tricky. If you’re a young Trump administration staffer, it might be near impossible.

GOP employees and other right-wingers have been complaining that dating in one of the most Democratic cities in America is a political minefield.

They’ve been called out, flipped off and told they are personally responsible for the death of democracy.