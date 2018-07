BUT WE STOPPED GOING BACK A FEW YEARS LATER: On this day in history, July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon with these words from Armstrong, “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”

Technically, the first steps on the moon were taken hours later on July 21st, not July 20th. But that is only because Greenwich Mean Time was used to measure the time. For Americans, it was still the 20th.