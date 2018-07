THE LEFT IS NOT ENJOYING LIVING UNDER THE NEW RULES THEY CREATED: Disney Fires Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn After Old Tweets Surface.

As Iowahawk tweets, “I hope it was clear from the whole Budenmayer thing that I think social media mobbing is pathetic, stupid, and the handiwork of the world’s worst people, whether from the left or right. I would also observe that, empirically, it works.”

(Classical reference in headline.)