July 20, 2018

CNN’S ALISYN CAMEROTA TO RICK SANTORUM: ‘DO YOU GET DIZZY LIVING IN UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD?’

This wasn’t meant as a winking Stranger Things reference to lighten up the exchange, at least it doesn’t look that way to me. It also wasn’t prompted by any heated rhetoric from Santorum. He was taking everything Camerota was throwing at him and doing his best to answer her questions. She finally just got angry and lashed out at him.