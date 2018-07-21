July 21, 2018

A FRESH NEW FACE: Joe Biden leads 2020 polls, will decide to run in January.

President Trump may get his 2020 reelection wish now that former Vice President Joe Biden, the leader in several polls on the Democratic primaries, has set January as his decision date.

“I know I have to make up my mind and I have to do it by January,” Biden said this week in Bogota, Colombia.

On CBS Wednesday night, Trump said his dream challenger would be Biden. He said, “I dream about Biden. That’s a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”