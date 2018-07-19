July 19, 2018

WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES: Poop is beginning to be a big problem at Burning Man, authorities say.

In a recent report, the Bureau of Land Management described the proliferation of attendees who have apparently forgotten — or cannot make it to — the festival’s restrooms. This is especially a problem in the deep playa, an area far away from the center of the festival and from portable toilets, the Reno Gazette Journal first reported.

The government’s proposal? Poop bags and pee bottles, either to be brought by participants or for staff members to hand out.