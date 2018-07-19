July 19, 2018

SO RYAN BOUNDS WITHDREW HIS NOMINATION TO THE 9TH CIRCUIT THIS AFTERNOON OVER SOME COLLEGE WRITINGS:

In one writing, Bounds questioned the strategies used by “more strident racial factions of the student body.”

“I am mystified because these tactics seem always to contribute more to restricting consciousness, aggrivating intolerance and pigeonholing cultural identities than many a Nazi bookburning,” he wrote.

In another article he compared diversity training to a ” pestilence.”

Bounds apologized for the writings during his confirmation hearing earlier this year, saying he used “overheated” language.

“I share the concerns of many that the rhetoric I used in debating campus politics back in the early ’90s on Stanford’s campus was often overheated, overbroad,” he said during his hearing in May.