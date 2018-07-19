July 19, 2018

MARK YOUR CALENDARS, KIDS: I agreed with Chomsky today probably for the first time in my life. When asked about Treasonpalooza he said:

[F]irst of all, it is a joke. Half the world is cracking up in laughter. The United States doesn’t just interfere in elections. It overthrows governments it doesn’t like, institutes military dictatorships. Simply in the case of Russia alone—it’s the least of it—the U.S. government, under Clinton, intervened quite blatantly and openly, then tried to conceal it, to get their man Yeltsin in, in all sorts of ways. So, this, as I say, it’s considered—it’s turning the United States, again, into a laughingstock in the world.

Salvador Allende, Juan Batista, Patrice Lumumba and Ngo Diem could not be reached for comment.