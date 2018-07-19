July 19, 2018

CLONEBURGER: Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants in 3 years.

The big challenge is making meat that looks, feels and tastes like the real thing. Mosa Meat uses a small sample of cells taken from a live animal. Those cells are fed with nutrients so that they grow into strands of muscle tissue. The company claims it could make up to 80,000 quarter pounders from a single sample.

A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef burger five years ago said Tuesday it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021.

Maastricht-based Mosa Meat, which has in the past also received 1 million euros from Google co-founder Sergey Brin, said it hopes to sell its first products most likely ground beef for burgers in 2021. The aim is to achieve industrial-scale production 2-3 years later, with a typical hamburger patty costing about $1.