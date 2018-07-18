July 18, 2018

MIXED UP PRIORITIES: The BBC got dinged to the tune of $273,902.72 (plus additional damages to be calculated later plus attorney’s fees) this morning for invading the privacy of entertainer Sir Cliff Richard. The OBE’s apartment was raided by police in a sexcapade allegation (that never came to pass) and the court found that BBC had “sensationalized” and violated Richards’ privacy by entering his flat and incessantly broadcasting the footage. The BBC argued that:

“This judgment creates new case law and represents a dramatic shift against press freedom and the long-standing ability of journalists to report on police investigations, which in some cases has led to further complainants coming forward.”

Where was their commitment to reporting in letting 16 years of police investigations go unreported in Rotherham, where Muslim gangs sexually exploited and abused as many as 1,500 girls? Oh, that would be racist and Islamophobic, I get it. (The UK press refers to the Pakistani perpetrators as “Asian.” How veddy British.)

**Corrected math on damages. Now you know why I’m a lawyer and not an accountant**