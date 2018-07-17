July 17, 2018

GOOGLE GLITCH TEMPORARILY DISABLES DRUDGE, BREITBART, OTHER SITES:

Both today’s outages at Drudge and Breitbart and yesterday’s Amazon problems highlight the vulnerabilities of cloud servers, as more and more websites are moving to a handful of cloud service providers, some of which (Amazon and Google) have demonstrated a pattern of hostility toward conservative sites.

As a result of that pattern of hostility, it didn’t take long for conspiracy theories about the outages to begin circulating on the Internet. Many conservatives deeply distrust the Big Three online platforms — Google, Facebook, and Twitter — and are quick to cry “censorship” anytime there’s a glitch in the system. The reputations of these companies are under increased scrutiny, especially among conservatives, and thus far they haven’t done much to ameliorate users’ concerns, which results in immediate suspicion anytime a site is down or content is removed.