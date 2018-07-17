July 17, 2018

HMM: Liver Cancer Death Rates Rise As Overall Cancer Death Rates Fall in the US.

Drebin noted that although the rates of liver cancer due to some causes — such as hepatitis B, a viral infection that causes inflammation of the liver — have decreased, the rates of the disease due to other causes — including obesity-related cirrhosis, or scarring of the liver — have gone up. Therefore, the rates of people getting liver cancer due to different causes are “probably balanced out,” he said.

What’s more, even though new drugs are available to treat hepatitis C, another viral infection that causes liver inflammation, these drugs “may not prevent the eventual development of liver cancer,” Drebin said.