July 16, 2018

HUH – HOW DID HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF YEARS OF “BAD LUCK” START TO END? Ocasio-Cortez Credits Prosperity Under Capitalism to ‘Course of Human Evolution.’

She granted that capitalism was temporarily the “most efficient and best” system, but that it must change “as we evolve.”

“We’re starting to see that the people who create value in society are not experiencing any portion of the value that they are creating. So I do think that, absolutely, capitalism was the most efficient and best economy, perhaps, for the time that it was at, perhaps. But as we evolve, as automation begins to take out extremely large industries, we have to say that we aren’t going to throw those people away,” she said.

On whether democratic socialism calls for an end to capitalism, the candidate expressed openness to the idea.

“Ultimately we are marching towards progress on this issue. I do think that we are going to see an evolution in our economic system of an unprecedented degree. And it’s hard to say what direction that that takes,” she said.

Hoover pressed on whether she though capitalism would be the dominant system in the future, and Ocasio-Cortez said, “it’s absolutely a question.”