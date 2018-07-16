July 16, 2018

HATE YOUNG PEOPLE? TRY A MINIMUM WAGE: More evidence of the harm minimum wages are doing to young people trying to gain job skills, this time from Minnesota:

Following the minimum wage increases limited service restaurant employment fell by 4% in Minnesota relative to Wisconsin. Further, youth employment fell by 9% in Minnesota following the minimum wage increases, while it increased by 10.6% in Wisconsin over the same time period.

Oh, and restaurant food prices started increasing after they’d been falling for years.