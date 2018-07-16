July 16, 2018

GARY TAUBES, CALL YOUR OFFICE: New research could banish guilty feeling for consuming whole dairy products. “Our findings not only support, but also significantly strengthen, the growing body of evidence which suggests that dairy fat, contrary to popular belief, does not increase risk of heart disease or overall mortality in older adults. In addition to not contributing to death, the results suggest that one fatty acid present in dairy may lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, particularly from stroke.”