July 15, 2018

AMUSINGLY, TRUMP’S ACTUAL ACTIONS HAVE BEEN HARSHER TOWARD PUTIN THAN EITHER OBAMA’S OR BUSH’S: Matthew Continetti: Trump and His Team Recognize Russia Is Not Trustworthy.

If Trump were really Putin’s stooge, he’d have cut Poland, Ukraine and Eastern Europe loose, choked off the fracking industry, and let Iran run amok throughout the mideast.

