July 14, 2018

HIS LEGACY HAS VANISHED, LIKE TEARS IN RAIN: Top Georgetown prof hits Obama, ‘little practical use’ to blacks.

He’s described as the “widely celebrated” Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson, one of the nation’s 100 most influential African Americans, and he’s been making news on a new book tour by bashing President Trump. . . .

“Obama was a big disappointment to many of the black people who looked to him for leadership. With race, just as he had done with foreign policy, he led from behind,” he wrote.