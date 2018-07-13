July 13, 2018

BUSINESS INSIDER SURRENDERS TO THE SOCIAL-JUSTICE WARRIORS:

Trace Lysette, a transgender actress who plays a transgender character on the Amazon series Transparent, protested the casting of [Scarlett] Johansson not because the character was an insult to the transgendered. Lysette was offended that Johansson was taking work from people like her.

Lysette complained on Twitter that “not only do you play us and steal our narrative and our opportunity but you pat yourselves on the back with trophies and accolades for mimicking what we have lived . . . so twisted. I’m so done.”

This strikes me as silly. Not long ago, simply calling attention to the existence of the transgendered was deemed a victory for their cause. In 1999, Hillary Swank received massive critical praise — and an Oscar — for playing a transgender woman in Boys Don’t Cry (a movie I despised). No one complained about stolen narratives then. (By the way, did anyone complain when Charlton Heston, an Episcopalian, stole the most famous Jewish narrative of all time by playing Moses?)

If Business Insider had simply opted to reject the piece at first, that would have been fine, and it would have spared itself a lot of embarrassment. Instead, its editors opted to cave to political pressure. Its surrender to the mob tells us a lot about the power of the social-justice-warrior mob and the weakness of Business Insider’s editors.