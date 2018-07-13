July 13, 2018

THE SCIENCE TURNS OUT NOT TO BE SETTLED: “Researchers have found flaws in some of the data that track and field officials used to formulate regulations for the complicated cases of Caster Semenya of South Africa, the two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters, and other female athletes with naturally elevated testosterone levels. Three independent researchers said they believed the mistakes called into question the validity of a 2017 study commissioned by track and field’s world governing body, the International Federation of Athletics Associations, or I.A.A.F., according to interviews and a paper written by the researchers and provided to The New York Times.”

Part of being a world-class athlete is having genetic gifts. Higher testosterone, especially in a female athlete, is one of those gifts.