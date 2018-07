HOW LABOR REGULATION HARMS UNSKILLED WORKERS: Warren Meyer of Coyoteblog fame is an old-fashioned entrepreneur, in that he runs businesses that hire unskilled workers. It’s old-fashioned because labor regulation has made it extremely difficult to do that today. Warren explains how in the cover story to this Summer’s Regulation magazine. He also has a follow-up post explaining how he came to write the story, and answering predictable objections to it here.