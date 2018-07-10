July 10, 2018

AN EMBARRASSING PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM YALE LAW STUDENTS AND GRADS, AND A FEW EVEN MORE EMBARRASSING FACULTY: Open Letter from Yale Law Students, Alumni, and Educators Regarding Brett Kavanaugh.

As Damon Linker notes: “Kids will be kids. But I don’t think it bodes well for the future that so many appear to think the nomination to SCOTUS of a perfectly mainstream member of a party supported by roughly half the country’s voters constitutes an ’emergency.'” These people aren’t “kids,” though.

This new lefty technique where people’s classmates and fellow grads come out to criticize them en masse is just another way to discredit elite institutions as shallow cesspits of intellectual mediocrity and conformity. So keep it up folks! But there’s really nothing new here: Yale Law has treated Clarence Thomas awfully for over 20 years, while sucking up to his moral and intellectual inferiors, Bill and Hillary Clinton.