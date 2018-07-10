July 10, 2018
ED MORRISSEY: Kavanaugh pick: Who expected a conventional choice from the most unconventional president?
So why go the conventional route? This might be a long-term strategy meant to shore up his 2020 re-election bid and head off any significant primary challenges. The next term in office may well present even more opportunities for Supreme Court appointments, and Trump may want to impress on conservatives his reliability and predictability on this key issue.
Seems plausible. I would have preferred Randy Barnett, but you can’t have everything.