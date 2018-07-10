July 10, 2018

IDENTITY POLITICS CLAIMS ANOTHER NEWSROOM: Conservative columnist has her article deleted at Business Insider after her defense of casting Scarlett Johnansson as a trans man.

But there’s an inescapable irony here: the initial column was deemed objectionable and removed, according to testimony gathered by the Daily Beast, because employees were offended by it and because it didn’t meet BI’s “editorial standards.” BI’s editors, though, in the view of the offended staff, don’t meet their own standards—they’re not diverse enough or from enough marginalized communities to make decisions about potentially sensitive content. The menace of identity politics appears to have claimed another newsroom.

Beyond the hate crime of casting Johansson as a trans man, there’s also her long-running role as Natasha Romanova, aka Black Widow in the Marvel Avengers movies. As Sonny Bunch of the Washington Free Beacon joked when the former story first broke, “It has come to my attention that Scarlett Johansson has been playing a Russian-born spy for years despite not having been born in Russia. Will update as more info comes to light.”

Heh™. Read the whole thing.

Update: At Hot Air, John Sexton notes that as part of their new “editorial standards,” The social justice warriors at the newly Uber-woke and utterly non-self-aware Business Insider also banned the use of the phrase “social justice warriors.”